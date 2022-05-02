Pray For Our Planet

Hope this blesses everyone who watches it and I pray for anyone going through a hard time right now.



Never give up hope. I put this short video together to send blessings to everyone and pray for peace on the planet. It features one of the all time great songs Amazing Grace. Our commitment to each other is how we will survive. I put this video in the survival and prepping category on purpose. Take 3 minutes and meditate on the prayer below while listening to this.



In these crazy times I think prayer is our best defense.



This is one of my favorite prayers.



Peace Prayer of Saint Francis



Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

where there is sadness, joy.



O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek

to be consoled as to console, to be understood as to understand,

to be loved as to love.



For it is in giving that we receive, it is in pardoning that we are pardoned,

and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.



Amen.