BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pray For Our Planet
Rocky Mountain UFOs
Rocky Mountain UFOs
1 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • May 02, 2022
Hope this blesses everyone who watches it and I pray for anyone going through a hard time right now.

Never give up hope. I put this short video together to send blessings to everyone and pray for peace on the planet. It features one of the all time great songs Amazing Grace. Our commitment to each other is how we will survive. I put this video in the survival and prepping category on purpose. Take 3 minutes and meditate on the prayer below while listening to this.

In these crazy times I think prayer is our best defense.

This is one of my favorite prayers.

Peace Prayer of Saint Francis

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace: 
where there is hatred, let me sow love; 
where there is injury, pardon; 
where there is doubt, faith; 
where there is despair, hope; 
where there is darkness, light; 
where there is sadness, joy.

  O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek 
to be consoled as to console, to be understood as to understand, 
to be loved as to love. 

For it is in giving that we receive,  it is in pardoning that we are pardoned,  
and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life. 

Amen.
Keywords
lovehealingsurvivalprayerpeacegratitudehopejoy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

HRS Editors
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won&#8217;t Tell You

The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won’t Tell You

Mike Adams
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

Belle Carter
We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy