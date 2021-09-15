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Margaret Mejia on Her Hospital Stay: Do Your Own Research and Come Out Alive!
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372 views • September 15, 2021
In an interview on September 14, 2021, Margaret Mejia shares her story how she entered the hospital to be treated for pneumonia. If it wasn't for her knowledge of what treatments and drugs to avoid, she may not be with us today.
The medical system has become weaponized against us and many individual doctors and nurses are compartmentalized and don't understand how they are being used as cogs in a larger death machine.
Be sure to also watch this video:
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Hospital Protocol is what is Murdering Covid / Flu Patients
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKBpP5blJ21B/
http://www.KingdomConvoy.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
The medical system has become weaponized against us and many individual doctors and nurses are compartmentalized and don't understand how they are being used as cogs in a larger death machine.
Be sure to also watch this video:
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Hospital Protocol is what is Murdering Covid / Flu Patients
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKBpP5blJ21B/
http://www.KingdomConvoy.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
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