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SN1124: Rebel Watch, Obedience Training & Social Stratification | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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1 view • July 23, 2021
Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2021/07/22/rebel-watch-obedience-training-social-stratification

Episode Article: https://bit.ly/3znSnsg

MSNBC came out this week stating that the word “patriot” is considered hate speech, and it wasn’t from Former CIA Director John Brennan. MSNBC tech reporter Dan Patterson warned viewers this week to be on the lookout for hate speech like “patriot” online. This level of obvious gas-lighting should let you know where we’re at in the culture war, and the implications behind it as well.

Truly, we’re seeing the erosion of individual rights and the destruction of the notion for a dissenting opinion. It’s disturbing how accurate the phrase “Think before it’s illegal” is becoming. Never in history have we seen such a mobilization of the masses against others for having alternative viewpoints, but the real story here is not how coopted people are, yet what they’re planning to do.

You see, the pandemic was never about health, it was always about control and allowing the government to think for you. What happens when a fair amount of the population has abdicated their sovereignty to a system designed to rob you of your rights? How long until that system begins to use those who’ve already lost those rights against those of us who still want to retain them? Either way, regardless of the answer, the future presents an uncertain horizon.

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