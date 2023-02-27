31-year-old Baseball Player Matt Pobereyko Dies - Heart Attack...

A veteran baseball pitcher has tragically died from a heart attack at the age of 31.

Matt Pobereyko, a former minor league pitcher in the New York Mets organization, died over the weekend.

"Former Mets minor league pitcher Matt Pobereyko passed away at the age of 31 due to a heart attack. He had pitched in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League this offseason," Hector Gomez tweeted.

Source:

https://i0.wp.com/elemergente.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Pobereyko.jpg?fit=1024%2C681&ssl=1

https://luznoticiasrm.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2023/02/03/3284998125114566908989635972603653543157400n-c1a12500.jpg

https://thespun.com/more/mlb/veteran-baseball-pitcher-dies-from-heart-attack-at-31

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

