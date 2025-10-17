‘AN INCONVENIENT STUDY’ PREMIERES AT MALIBU FILM FESTIVAL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del celebrates the successful premiere of “An Inconvenient Study” at the Malibu Film Festival. Get a glimpse of the star-studded red carpet, the powerful Q&A, and the award ceremony where ICAN proudly took home Best of Festival. The film’s findings have sparked intense online debate—drawing both criticism and praise, including from respected voices like Dr. Drew.