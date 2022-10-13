Create New Account
Rob Roos MEP Exposes Pfizer's "Vaccine" Scam. MAJOR IMPLICATIONS, The Jab Passport Is NOT LEGAL.
Rob Roos MEP Exposes Pfizer's "Vaccine" Scam.  MAJOR IMPLICATIONS, The Jab Passport Is NOT LEGAL.


UK Column Excerpt From The News Program 10 October 2022.  Links provided below or can be found at:-


Lots more 'truth' news from the UK Column News team plus 'real journalism' found on the web site. www.ukcolumn.org


A Covid Hearing in the European Parliament One of the Pfizer Directors Admits That 'Moving At The Speed Of Science' When Introduced The 'Covid Jab' had NEVER BEEN TESTED For Stopping The Transmission Of The Virus. (virus as alleged). 

As a consequence it is asserted there is now, NO Legal Basis For The Jab Passport.


Detailed explanation as the UKC News Team dissect what has just happened and the implications this has had world wide.


Sources:
***************

Rob Roos Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3RWgkQ8

Eva Vlaardingerbroek Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3g2wWsv

LB Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3MqtYdm

NO Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3MFCzsZ

MK Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3rQa7uI

KW Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3S0DZiy

ML Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3MnXuAw

M.B33 Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3ekSSi9

M.B33 Article: - https://bit.ly/3RX6Vbl

Kat A Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3RUgvvE


Vaccine Passport, European Parliament, Pfizer Says Vaccine Was Not Tested.


