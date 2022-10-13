Rob Roos MEP Exposes Pfizer's "Vaccine" Scam. MAJOR IMPLICATIONS, The Jab Passport Is NOT LEGAL.





A Covid Hearing in the European Parliament One of the Pfizer Directors Admits That 'Moving At The Speed Of Science' When Introduced The 'Covid Jab' had NEVER BEEN TESTED For Stopping The Transmission Of The Virus. (virus as alleged).

As a consequence it is asserted there is now, NO Legal Basis For The Jab Passport.





Detailed explanation as the UKC News Team dissect what has just happened and the implications this has had world wide.





