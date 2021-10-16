ERASED FROM HISTORY(similar to when they burned all the books) SO YOU COULD BE CONTROLLED MORE EASILY.

From the 16th century there existed the Kingdom of Treatia which was exterminated by whom?... correct, the Jews, also called Khazar Jews i.e. the ancestors of Rothchild, Rockefellers etc. Tartary appears on official maps and publications from before the nineteenth century, but then begins to disappear from these. This nation would also have been very advanced (unique), with clean and free technology. Some examples would be in mysterious photographs with ancient technology. Tartary was reset, how? As they do today with world governments, it was infiltrated and destroyed by the world elite (set of several Jewish empires). The reasons were, for their extensive territory and to steal and manage the scientific and technological knowledge they had developed. In 1922 ☝️ (video) there were already rechargeable cell phones in electric hydrants, electric motorcycles, etc. and everything was erased from history so that it was not known.



Desde el siglo 16 existió el Reino de trataria que fue exterminado por quien?... correcto, los judíos, también llamados judíos Jazaros es decir los ancestros de rothchild, rockefellers etc.



Tartaria aparece en mapas oficiales y publicaciones de antes del siglo XIX, pero después comienza a desaparecer de estos.



Esta nación también habría sido muy avanzada (única), con tecnología limpia y libre.



Unos ejemplos estarían en misteriosas fotografías con tecnología antigua. Tartaria fue reseteada, como?



Cómo le hacen actualmente con los gobiernos mundiales, fue infiltrada y destruida por la élite mundial (conjunto de varios imperios judíos). Las razones fueron, por su extenso territorio y para robar y manejar los conocimientos científicos y tecnológicos que habían desarrollado.



En 1922 ☝️ (vídeo) ya existían teléfonos celulares recargables en hidrantes electricos, motos eléctricas, etc y todo fue borrado de la historia para que no fuese conocido.