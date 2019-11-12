Nikki Haley Reveals Attempted Sabotage Against America & President Trump

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Published on Nov 12, 2019
Attempts to derail Trump & subvert the 2016 election is 100% textbook treason. By studying this attempted coup, we can understand the current attack and defeat it.
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