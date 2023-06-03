Taxi driver pulls gun on passenger thumbnail

A cab driver from Northern Ireland has been arrested after pulling a gun on a passenger and threatening to blow his kneecaps off, and then pistol-whipping him.The 48-year-old taxi driver has since been arrested, for possession of, and intimidation with, a firearm. It has not been confirmed if the gun was real or fake, nor the reason behind the incident, although rumors circulating online indicate it was over a drug-related debt. The whole incident was captured on dashcam, which somehow ended up being posted online, to the incredulity of all.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.