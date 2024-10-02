BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Graham and John speak with Ted Kuntz about his journey and perspective...
Club Grubbery Media
Club Grubbery Media
2 followers
14 views • 7 months ago

Today on Club Grubbery.


Ted Kuntz a father, a grandfather, medical choice activist, author, educator and retired psychotherapist. Ted’s journey to examine the claims of the vaccine industry began after his son Joshua was severely injured by the DPT injection in 1984. Ted believes that the effort to deny citizens their right to make medical decisions for themselves and their children is one of the greatest threats to humanity today.

Ted’s books can be found at:


https://uptoeveryone.com/


The National Citizen’s Inquiry: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/


Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/


Testimony at the National Citizens Inquiry:


https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/theodore-ted-kuntz/


VCC Legal Action Announcement: https://www.brighteon.com/f8f6f18b-ac06-4fa9-a626-74089893fff3

vaccine injurymedical malpracticechronic vaccine injuries
