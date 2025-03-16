An innovative electro-thermal medical process for health solutions.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An excellent video from Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker, a
biophysical researcher who discovered CDS, a breakthrough electro-thermal
medical process for human health solutions.
His latest book, Bye-Bye Covid, contains impressive research on vaccine injuries and how CDS, through a process of oxidation, will overpower this virus and many other health conditions.
This book is a must-read for medical professionals and people who want to find solutions to many problems arising from this inoculation.