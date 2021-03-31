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100% Effective! Call Out The Huggers, Mandatory Contact Tracing And A Great Gym!
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10 views • March 31, 2021
Pfizer and their depop shot have done almost no studies at all yet they are announcing that their jab is 100% effective! In the UK hugging is now considered odd behavior. Australia is looking to mandate the contact tracing app. In New Jersey there is a gym that is rewarding non-vaxxed!
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Articles:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005503/en/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-says-covid-jab-100-effective-children-aged-12-15
https://summit.news/2021/03/29/government-minister-says-people-should-call-out-others-for-hugging-their-loved-ones/
https://m.theepochtimes.com/experts-call-for-mandatory-use-of-victorias-qr-app-to-streamline-contact-tracing_3734661.html
https://www.wkyc.com/mobile/article/news/nation-world/gym-offering-free-memberships-to-those-who-dont-get-covid-19-vaccine/530-a447eabc-d4b1-4570-a953-95fc55afcb25
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Articles:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005503/en/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-says-covid-jab-100-effective-children-aged-12-15
https://summit.news/2021/03/29/government-minister-says-people-should-call-out-others-for-hugging-their-loved-ones/
https://m.theepochtimes.com/experts-call-for-mandatory-use-of-victorias-qr-app-to-streamline-contact-tracing_3734661.html
https://www.wkyc.com/mobile/article/news/nation-world/gym-offering-free-memberships-to-those-who-dont-get-covid-19-vaccine/530-a447eabc-d4b1-4570-a953-95fc55afcb25
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https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fcbsnews1.cbsistatic.com%2Fhub%2Fi%2Fr%2F2013%2F12%2F16%2F99be42ba-0a4a-440d-a236-30fe126b5f6b%2Fthumbnail%2F620x350%2F23739828d4f84f2eab6f2b85f95fa63e%2Fno_hugs_allowed.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
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