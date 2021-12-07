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World Is Given A Light
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532 views • December 07, 2021
Monday Dec 6th 2021 Live Stream with Christopher James with Guest Linda Audette.
The People are taking the truth on mass to Police and requiring action to arrest those who are lying to the people. This simple action everyone needs to be doing to bring into the light the correct and powerful conversation.... covid 19 Sars 2 is a lie never purified / isolated anywhere in the world.... the world has been lied to... what are you going to do about it?
God Speed
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 LIE will be found.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
The People are taking the truth on mass to Police and requiring action to arrest those who are lying to the people. This simple action everyone needs to be doing to bring into the light the correct and powerful conversation.... covid 19 Sars 2 is a lie never purified / isolated anywhere in the world.... the world has been lied to... what are you going to do about it?
God Speed
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 LIE will be found.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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