3-6-2025 kcch-w353 Kurt Benshoof Trial

Yes, Mr. Benshoof laughed during the discussion about the person serving documents in the courtroom. The judge remarked, "I'm glad you find this funny, Mr. Benshoof," to which he responded, "Oh, I do."

On the Role of the Jury:

1. "The most extraordinary aspect of the American legal system is that we entrust 12 ordinary, everyday Americans to decide the fate and future and freedom of a fellow American."

2. "My name is Robert Barnes, and I'm pleased and proud to represent Kurt Benshoof. He is the person accused, whose life now sits in your hands."

On the Case and Constitutionality:

1. "What you are being asked is whether the government has proven to you at the end of the case, beyond a reasonable doubt, as to what Mr. Benshoof's intent and purpose was."

2. "Is Mr. Benshoof serving legal documents, texting, or calling the mother of his son in order to harass, in order to hurt, in order to impose pain? Or is he doing so in order to assert his constitutionally protected rights?"

3. "There is no greater lawful authority in our country than the Constitution of the United States."

4. "Protecting your constitutional rights is no crime, and fighting to protect your son is a legitimate purpose."

On Allegations Against Benshoof:

1. "You hear a stalking case, and you would expect to hear somebody following somebody all the time, showing up at their work, showing up at social events, showing up at their home, constantly just harassing, harassing, harassing, having no purpose of communicating with them other than harassing them."

2. "You will not hear any evidence that Mr. Benshoof has ever been violent towards anyone in this case."

3. "The evidence in this case is that even though Mr. Benshoof paid for their home, the title was in her name, Miss Owen."

On the Relationship Between Owen and Benshoof:

1. "What changed was Magalie Lerman. In late 2020, Magalie Lerman began a dating relationship with Miss Owen."

2. "She goes and has his son, their son, take the COVID vaccine without telling him."

3. "She tells her son that his dad is an abuser. Her son doesn't believe it."

On Legal Proceedings and Restraining Orders:

1. "In order for the restraining order to be legally effective, the police officer has to come and personally serve him with it."

2. "He explains it over and over and over again. He's not trying to ignore the court. He's trying to follow the law."

On the Courtroom Conduct:

1. "The only intimidation is happening by the court trying to intimidate people in exercising their constitutional rights, and to that, I do object."

2. "What's unbelievable is that this court is attempting to usurp its power and violate other people's constitutional rights and liberties by denying them their ability to petition the court for redress of grievances."

On His Defense Strategy:

1. "Listen to words like lawful authority. Listen to words like legitimate purpose. Listen to words like constitutionally protected behavior."

2. "Do you believe beyond a reasonable doubt that his intent in any of these communications was evil, or was it to protect his son?"

These quotes highlight Barnes' focus on constitutional rights, his defense of Benshoof's actions as legitimate and lawful, and his criticism of the court's handling of the case.





