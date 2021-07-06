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Dr. Franz Allerberger Narrative Interview
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20 views • July 06, 2021
Planet Lockdown, July 2, 2021
Dr. Franz Allerberger is the chief epidemiologist of Austria, the equivalent of Tony Fauci in the US. He sat down with us and answered all our questions. He is quiet diplomatic but at the same time does honestly answer the questions, listen carefully.
This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/
Dr. Franz Allerberger is the chief epidemiologist of Austria, the equivalent of Tony Fauci in the US. He sat down with us and answered all our questions. He is quiet diplomatic but at the same time does honestly answer the questions, listen carefully.
This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/
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