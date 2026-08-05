Date: August 5, 2026. Lesson 153-2026. Title: Sin More Dangerous Than Wrath: Standing Against Envy

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 27:3–4, where Solomon weighs the crushing burden of a fool's wrath against an even greater danger: envy. While anger is loud and easily recognized, envy often works quietly beneath the surface, feeding on another person's blessings, success, and favor. Drawing from Scripture, Rick and Doc show why envy has fueled some of the Bible's darkest acts—from Cain's murder of Abel to the religious leaders' betrayal of Jesus—and why Solomon asks, "Who is able to stand before envy?" This sobering lesson calls believers to examine their own hearts, cultivate genuine contentment, and replace envy with the Christlike love that rejoices in the blessings of others.

Lesson 153-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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