Trudeau Honors Nazi War Hero with TWO Standing Ovations
Recharge Freedom
Published 14 hours ago

Justin Trudeau and the liberal party of Canada demonstrate once again why they must be trusted, as well as their intelligence and immense knowledge of history by inviting a Nazi war hero, a literal Waffen SS officer, and honoring him with two standing ovations. Yaroslav Hunka #justintrudeau #canadapolitics #woke

vladimir putinrussiajustin trudeaucanadaukraineintelligenceworld war iiliberal partyconservative partyworld historywaffen sscanada politicscanadian parliamentukraine warlpcyaroslav hunkass officerhonoring a nazivladimir zelenskyyworld war ii historylearning history

