David Asher Calls for New Probes Into Origin of CCP Virus

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4/8/2021 David Asher has been digging into what happened at the lab in Wuhan. He says that this virus is highly likely a leak from a bioweapons project in China and assumes several other facilities in Wuhan funded by the Chinese military are not associated with biodefense. The Wuhan Institute of Virology was doing ‘Gain of Function’ research, which is a way to make a virus more deadly and easier to transmit from human to human. David Asher has a sense that the Biden administration stood down a lot of the activities that were associated with arms control-related investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And he calls for new probes into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.