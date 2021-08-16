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Tens of Thousands Protest Trudeau's Vaccine Mandates - Montreal, Canada
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90 views • August 16, 2021
Clip is dated August 14 by Disclose TV.
Tens of Thousands of Canadians Rise Up to Reject the 'Great Reset' – Media Blackout
Streets of Canada flooded with protesters demanding end to government-imposed restrictions
By: Jay Greenberg, 16th August 2021, 12.00pm
Tens of thousands of Canadians have risen up to reject the "Great Reset" by demanding their freedom and an end to government-imposed restrictions.Angry citizens flooded the streets of Montreal, Canada, over the weekend to protest the coming implementation of new restrictions due to rollout on September 1. The changes will force Canadians to carry mandatory papers that will control individual access to ordinary activities, such as events, bars, restaurants, and gyms.
neonnettle.com/news/16314-tens-of-thousands-of-canadians-rise-up-to-reject-the-great-reset-media-blackout
Tens of Thousands of Canadians Rise Up to Reject the 'Great Reset' – Media Blackout
Streets of Canada flooded with protesters demanding end to government-imposed restrictions
By: Jay Greenberg, 16th August 2021, 12.00pm
Tens of thousands of Canadians have risen up to reject the "Great Reset" by demanding their freedom and an end to government-imposed restrictions.Angry citizens flooded the streets of Montreal, Canada, over the weekend to protest the coming implementation of new restrictions due to rollout on September 1. The changes will force Canadians to carry mandatory papers that will control individual access to ordinary activities, such as events, bars, restaurants, and gyms.
neonnettle.com/news/16314-tens-of-thousands-of-canadians-rise-up-to-reject-the-great-reset-media-blackout
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