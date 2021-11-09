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Simpsons episode from 2004 has Dr. Hibbert hunting down Bart and forcibly vaccinating him, causing Bart to go temporarily deaf.
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149 views • November 09, 2021
Simpsons episode from 2004 has Dr. Hibbert hunting down Bart and forcibly vaccinating him, causing Bart to go temporarily deaf.
The clip also shows a children’s cemetery, a brochure called “Death Prick: A Parent’s Guide to Shots Gone Wrong”, and Homer being tricked into signing away any malpractice rights.
Hilarious 😐
The clip also shows a children’s cemetery, a brochure called “Death Prick: A Parent’s Guide to Shots Gone Wrong”, and Homer being tricked into signing away any malpractice rights.
Hilarious 😐
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