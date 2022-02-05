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Pastor Ken Peters Says Submitting to the Globalist Tyranny is Submission to Satan
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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309 views • February 05, 2022
Pastor Ken Peters is one of the few pastors willing to follow Christ’s example and confront the corruption and depravity of the government. In this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, he rightly declares that anyone submitting to the tyranny we’re facing today is actually submitting to Satan. The most Christ-like thing we can do is resist tyranny.

Pastor Ken Peters is one of the featured speakers at this Saturday’s American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny, also featuring Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Mark Sherwood, Pastor Greg Locke, JR Majewski and emceed by Mindy Robinson and Jeff Dornik. Use code KEN for $10 off the livestream registration at http://americanactionsummit.com.
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podcastvaccineabortionglobalistspro-lifetyrannycoronavirusvaccine mandatecovid-19great resetpatriot churchfreedom first networkjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffnpastor ken petersthe church at planned parenthoodtcapp
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy