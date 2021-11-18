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LOST VIDEO RESTORED (And A Few Thoughts...)
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211 views • November 18, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE & SHARE this video for a wider reach.
The lost video is back up- visit Rumble Channel (link is here)
https://rumble.com/voh6v3-do-not-take-the-vaccines-a-clear-prophetic-warning.html
Today's word: It's time to return to God- not just repentance but in how we treat Him. We must honour God as the head of our homes. He is the director of Life so seek Him first for answers, not man. Build intimacy with the Holy Spirit through prayer and obedience to His Word (the Bible). Jesus Christ is not a "name" relationship, He's the ONLY One who can save souls and preserve life. True prophecy always points to God and it's time we learned the difference. Shalom.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE & SHARE this video for a wider reach.
The lost video is back up- visit Rumble Channel (link is here)
https://rumble.com/voh6v3-do-not-take-the-vaccines-a-clear-prophetic-warning.html
Today's word: It's time to return to God- not just repentance but in how we treat Him. We must honour God as the head of our homes. He is the director of Life so seek Him first for answers, not man. Build intimacy with the Holy Spirit through prayer and obedience to His Word (the Bible). Jesus Christ is not a "name" relationship, He's the ONLY One who can save souls and preserve life. True prophecy always points to God and it's time we learned the difference. Shalom.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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