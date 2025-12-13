Baptism in the Book of Mormon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A discussion forum addresses why baptism as explained in the Book of Mormon seems to contrast with what is practiced in most, if not all of the various groups that claim belief in the Book of Mormon on a number of points. Those present for the discussion include those from several faiths including Community of Christ, LDS, Restoration, etc.
The Forum is directed by Paul DeBarthe, a prominent archaeologist with a career spanning nearly 50 years, having served as crew chief on excavations on a variety of significant sites pertaining to the history of the Restoration.
07:43Primary presentation on baptism
28:22Discussion on presentation