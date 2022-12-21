Create New Account
Settling in for the night, happy to see me home at last near midnight. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8902-3merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 17 hours ago |
I left Cadbury on the drop sheet from 6-ish p.m. till almost midnight when I returned from visiting and assisting JK at Bentley Rehab, and the little girl remained inside, on the bed, till about 1 p.m. the following afternoon. She went straight to the old rabbit hutches area, despite the heat. There is footage of me helping a dragon fly get untangled from a leaf and web, while Cadbury was toileting outside.

gardenhomecats

