Settling in for the night, happy to see me home at last near midnight. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8902-3merged

I left Cadbury on the drop sheet from 6-ish p.m. till almost midnight when I
returned from visiting and assisting JK at Bentley Rehab, and the little girl
remained inside, on the bed, till about 1 p.m. the following afternoon. She
went straight to the old rabbit hutches area, despite the heat. There is
footage of me helping a dragon fly get untangled from a leaf and web, while
Cadbury was toileting outside.
