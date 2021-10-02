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DECISIONS THAT DETERMINE DESTINY
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60 views • October 02, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 1:1-21. Although Nebuchadnezzar was wicked, he was also wise. He chose the best of the young men from the people that he had defeated. These young men learned about the things of Babylon. Then they could serve the king. Later they would probably rule over their own people. The people would probably not oppose their own young men. The young men got the best education that the king could give them. They did not even have to worry about preparing meals. They got the same food and wine that the king had.
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