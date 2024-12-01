Soul Transfer and the End of Spiritual Integrity: Aliens, Milabs, and Jump Room Doorways

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCE: Jo*rney to Tr*th "EP 334 | FRINGE | SOUL TRANSFERS - ENTITY ASSISTED TECHNOLOGY & MILABS" https://tinyurl.com/3edmjujz
The Confessionals "700: Jump Room Doorways" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpT4WWF1bNQ
REFERENCES:
Fringe on Twitter: https://x.com/fringedotcom
Fringe on YouTube: / @intofringe
Book by Elisa E. - "Our Life Beyond MKUltra: Then and Now" https://tinyurl.com/ps72686d
Penny L.A. Shepard website: https://shepard-entertainment.com/
https://aq.linkedin.com/in/penny-l-a-shepard-82079268
Tony Rodrigues books: https://tinyurl.com/586eskh9
GRACE_AND_MERCY "The First Human Cloning Documentary (Real Stories)"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O7uQzV-36I
Vrillex II "Human Cloning & Consciousness Transfer"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vTbq9dmYxQ
Pop Culture Style "CES 2018 Sleeves Human consciousness can now be transferred to another body" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEank-0Slls
Fringe (TV series)
Altered Carbon (TV series)
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
EBOOKS:
Andy Pero: "Project Superman. A Victim of the Illuminati´s Super-Race Projects speaks out" https://tinyurl.com/ytfcnem3
Karla Turner: "Taken: Inside the Alien-Human Abduction Agenda" https://tinyurl.com/3b7pp5zx
Karla Turner: "Into the Fringe: A true Story of Alien Abduction" https://tinyurl.com/kpmwnren
Karla Turner: "Masquerade of Angels: The Dark Side of UFO Abductions" https://tinyurl.com/nhchsdvy
WATCH:
"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx
"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
"Traps we encounter in the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/c35z7ky8
!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm
SEE ALSO:
Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI
Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI
Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM
Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4
Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM
Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5