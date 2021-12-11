© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hebrews 10:25 We need to band together now, more than ever...
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • December 11, 2021
Hebrews 10:25 We need to band together now, more than ever...
Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEMOSTEMBARRASSINGTEACHINGOFJESUS
Hebrews 10:25
“Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEMOSTEMBARRASSINGTEACHINGOFJESUS
Hebrews 10:25
“Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.