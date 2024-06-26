Freedom❗️ Julian Assange's Legal Team Speaks After Assange Sentenced to Time Served

Image thumbnail, Assange leaving the court house.

Julian Assange's legal team speaking after Assange sentenced to time served.

Julian Assange is a free man, after a US federal judge sentenced him to time already served in prison.

Mr Assange pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy. Mr Assange had already served five-years in a British jail before a plea deal was struck.

Chief Judge Ramona Manglona said had Mr Assange faced court in 2012, she would not be inclined to accept the deal.

But with the passage of time, she accepted there had been no physical injury as a result of his actions, and he had already served five-years in one of the UK’s harshest prisons.

Assange's lawyer addresses the media Julian Assange’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, is now addressing the media outside the court: The prosecution of Julian Assange is unprecedented in the 100 years of the espionage act, it has never been used by United States to pursue a publisher, a journalist, like Mr Assange. Mr Assange revealed truthful, newsworthy information, including revealing that the United States had committed war crimes. He has suffered tremendously in his fight for free speech, for freedom of the press, and to ensure that the American public and the world community gets truthful and important newsworthy information. We firmly believe that Mr Assange never should have been charged under the espionage act and engaged in [an] exercise that journalists engage in everyday and we are thankful that they do. … It is appropriate for the judge, as she did today, to determine that no additional incarceration of Mr Assange would be fair, appropriate, and it is time for him to be reunited with his family. Mr Assange is grateful for all of the support that he has received and looks forward to reuniting with his wife and his children and getting back home to Australia. He said that Assange would not be taking questions.

