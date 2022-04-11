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Jason A: The Video They Don't Want You to See! [09.04.2022]
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82 views • April 11, 2022
World Govenment Summit 2022: https://www.worldgovernmentsummit.org/
'It's all unfolding before our eyes and yet so many are still not awake. Those who are paying attention, ready yourselves spiritually. Almighty God Jehovah, please guide your children.'
'Let those who have eyes to see and ears to hear know that we are at the end of all things, prepare yourself and your family NOW!'
87,089 views Apr 9, 2022
Jason A
1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/BoMDfh03mk0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
'It's all unfolding before our eyes and yet so many are still not awake. Those who are paying attention, ready yourselves spiritually. Almighty God Jehovah, please guide your children.'
'Let those who have eyes to see and ears to hear know that we are at the end of all things, prepare yourself and your family NOW!'
87,089 views Apr 9, 2022
Jason A
1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/BoMDfh03mk0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
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