[Clip] The Gyro System is rigged says Mack a Commercial Airline Pilot - Strange World 58 ✅

On Strange World 58 (2016) I read a statement by a Subject Matter Expert about his epiphany after a situation with allegedly imperative equipment.Link to full show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWO_1hUEWgY&list=PLltxIX4B8_UR_2YHnzKTKJblSvrnCoHGp&index=57

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https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2015/07/20/new-blue-marble





George Orwell

Tribune, 27 December 1946

Most people, if asked to prove that the earth is round, would not even bother to produce the rather weak arguments I have outlined above. They would start off by saying that ‘everyone knows’ the earth to be round, and if pressed further, would become angry. In a way Shaw is right. This is a credulous age, and the burden of knowledge which we now have to carry is partly responsible.





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