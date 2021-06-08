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MAAP Media covering @ Lake Havasu City Lincoln Day Dinner
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10 views • June 08, 2021
June 5th 30th Annual Lake Havasu City Lincoln Day Dinner Mohave County Republican Party District III
Briefly Congressman Andy Biggs speaks but the full speech is at MAAP Real Talk Show Facebook Fan Page and all key note speakers. However this clip is just to show you that our republicans conservatives are working hard. Thank you so much and thank you for inviting MAAP Media to the fold. We are honored.
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
Briefly Congressman Andy Biggs speaks but the full speech is at MAAP Real Talk Show Facebook Fan Page and all key note speakers. However this clip is just to show you that our republicans conservatives are working hard. Thank you so much and thank you for inviting MAAP Media to the fold. We are honored.
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
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