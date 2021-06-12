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THUGS Are Martyrs (+ Looting Excuses) -- Those Protecting YOU are EVIL (bye bye Civilization)
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82 views • June 12, 2021
When thug, Winston Boogie Smith, of Minneapolis, who advocated for shooting police, who encouraged others to do the same and bring weapons to hurt and destroy other people, was gunned down after he shot FIRST at US Marshals, the usual took place; Looting, violence, arson, and media outlets like the Washington Post framing the story to make him as much victim as possible, despite the evidence of him shooting at police first from the vehicle he was in. If the cowards of America, don't start speaking out against these actions, and nodding silently, we won't have much of a country or civilization.
#minneapolisriots #winstonBoogieSmith #looting
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#minneapolisriots #winstonBoogieSmith #looting
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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