LIVE from the European Parliament, Brussels – Trust and Freedom Challenging the Pandemic Treaty

Banned Youtube Videos
July 5, 2023
Live from the European Parliament in Brussels.
The Pandemic Treaty has been a significant topic for many people, not just in Europe, but across the world.
A new citizens initiative called ‘Trust and Freedom’ has been set up to challenge the Pandemic Treaty proposed by the World Health Organisation.
This live stream will document speeches from representatives of 7 European countries, plus international speakers who are uniting in their stance against unelected bureaucracy.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UsiGgUxEChm/
