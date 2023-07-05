Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LIVE from the European Parliament, Brussels – Trust and Freedom Challenging the Pandemic Treaty
channel image
High Hopes
2616 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
15 views
Published 19 hours ago

Banned Youtube Videos


July 5, 2023


Live from the European Parliament in Brussels.


The Pandemic Treaty has been a significant topic for many people, not just in Europe, but across the world.


A new citizens initiative called ‘Trust and Freedom’ has been set up to challenge the Pandemic Treaty proposed by the World Health Organisation.


This live stream will document speeches from representatives of 7 European countries, plus international speakers who are uniting in their stance against unelected bureaucracy.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UsiGgUxEChm/

Keywords
freedomwhoeuropean parliamentworld health organizationbrusselschallengingpandemic treatytrust and freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket