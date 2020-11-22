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Fake Main Stream Media re Over Run Hospitals with Covid
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263 views • November 22, 2020
MSM everywhere is saying that hospitals are bursting with Covid patients. They are flowing into the parking lots. People are not dying of Covid! Stop believing the news you watch. All networks are owned by a few elite socialists that want you to believe the BS.
Time to think for yourself.
Time to think for yourself.
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