Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of a sniper operation on the advance fronts east of Khan Yunis, GAZA

Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of a sniper operation on the advance fronts east of Khan Yunis.
Adding:
Ansar Allah have damaged underwater telecommunications lines in the Red Sea.
This was reported by the Israeli economic publication Globes.
According to the publication, at least 4 underwater telecommunication cables were damaged as a result of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
and:
The IDF reports the destruction of a vehicle carrying Hezbollah regional commander Hassan Hussein Salami in southern Lebanon. (video too short to post at 5 seconds)
