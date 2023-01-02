What's Been Alchemized This Year & My Reasons For Creating The 'Dissolving The Divide' Series

I need your help populating this new channel @dissolvingthedivide I've created with @lesliepowers3487 .. seriously, please subscribe, spread the word, and all that helpful stuff that can propel these messages to more people.. it is funked up to not be taken seriously for not having umpteen thousand subscribers for a new audience sometimes, or trying to invite guests.. so i hope y'all understand- even if you're not totally interested, it does't hurt to throw us in the mix, i never asked anyone to ring the notification bell and whatever the hell, but this is different and could be a game changer for many.. if you feel like you're up to it, get in contact with us if you want to come on and speak on one of the many divide between humanity to see about solutions one luv to @brandonspencer0093 for his constant support, interaction, and hard work to continue portraying the truth and what is right in this life.. i felt including his lil video he posted the other day just so y'all can hear someone else speak about what we're trying to do with this dissolving the divide show.. What's up with the music mixes!? funny you asked, but it's not funny that i can't get much on to youtube with the strict copy right stuff.. I tried to upload 2 mixes over the past week and no flippn dice! As Brandon mentioned, it's best to find our works elsewhere.. I'm beyond tired of having to re-frame and limit the music i'm mixing and some of my vocabulary to avoid censorship and copy right infringements... i got them both uploaded on 5 different platforms Mystic Flutes Over Lyrics & Melodic Loops - Conscious HipHop Mix in 432Hz https://www.roxytube.com/watch/mystic-flutes-over-lyrics-amp-melodic-loops-432hz-mixtape_kxZ5ipHA1RJ8AGv.html https://www.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind/WCaagjS https://rumble.com/v22zvdo-mystic-flutes-over-lyrics-and-melodic-loops-432hz-mixtape.html https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5/Mystik-Flute-Mix:2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/EWWaQ6outXqz/ Song Credits in this video: Intro: Holistic View by Spirit of Love Movement @DerGjitr snippet from Divide & Conquer by Bay Area Art Collective Outro: Patience - Hypnotic The Native Son This thumbnail/album artwork is stemming from my template on the massive music & video project about the goddess Maat... check it out on my other platforms sometime! https://www.bitchute.com/video/avzZRLhb1nbD/

