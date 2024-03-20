BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY OF THE PARABLES 001
What are the Parables? Simply put, a parable is a story but it is a story, with intention. It is used to illustrate one or more moral, spiritual, or instructive lessons. It is a concise and illustrative narrative that uses human characters. Although a parable story may sound like something that actually happened in real life, it is made up or fictitious.
Who does not love a good story? Whether it inspires us, makes us cry, teaches us, entertains, or causes us to ponder the deeper meanings of life, communicating through a story is an art that will never go away. Perhaps that is why the film industry makes billions of dollars every year. They offer stories in a form that many enjoy. There is a type of story that was used by the greatest teacher of all, YESHUA. HE used what we call parables to speak to many of his listeners. We will take a look at the parables of YESHUA, why he spoke using this very Jewish method of teaching. wwwbgmctv.org
