Mirrored

Ukraine says that its intelligence confirmed that Alexei Navalny did indeed die of a blood clot, as reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia. This contradicts the West’s cries of foul play and their attempt to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin. But for him to have died now is too coincidental. This raises suspicion that the British or some other Western-backed power may have had a hand in this, as was asserted last week by Gilbert Doctorow on Redacted. It's fishy, right?

