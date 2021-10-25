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BREAKING: EU Parliament Opposes Vaccine Mandate Agenda
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72 views • October 25, 2021
European Parliament opposes Vaccine Passport for their own fundamental rights; they are not the Cavalry
Members of the European Parliament requested a press conference in Strasbourg on 20 October 2021. The press conference called “Defending fundamental rights by opposing the misuse of Digital Green Certificate” was addressed by four MEPs: Christine Anderson (Germany, ID), Francesca Donato (Italy, NI), Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (Croatia, NI), and Cristian Terheş (Romania, ECR).
MEPs who have the moto “The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government” displayed on their website, are directly elected by voters across the Member States and are tasked with representing the interests of the people regarding EU law making and to ensure democracy within other EU institutions.
Source: https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/25/european-parliament-opposes-vaccine-passports-for-their-own-rights/
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Members of the European Parliament requested a press conference in Strasbourg on 20 October 2021. The press conference called “Defending fundamental rights by opposing the misuse of Digital Green Certificate” was addressed by four MEPs: Christine Anderson (Germany, ID), Francesca Donato (Italy, NI), Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (Croatia, NI), and Cristian Terheş (Romania, ECR).
MEPs who have the moto “The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government” displayed on their website, are directly elected by voters across the Member States and are tasked with representing the interests of the people regarding EU law making and to ensure democracy within other EU institutions.
Source: https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/25/european-parliament-opposes-vaccine-passports-for-their-own-rights/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
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