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USS Gerald R Ford - $13B flagship supercarrier is steaming out of the Mediterranean right now, slipping through the Strait of Gibraltar and heading back to US
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Adding, also now:❗️NOW: Heavy US air jet activity over northern Iraq's Kurdistan region.

❗️NOW: Iranian drone attack on Iranian Kurdish Opposition Party in Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan)

Video:

💸 The USS Gerald R. Ford — America’s $13 billion flagship supercarrier is steaming out of the Mediterranean right now, slipping through the Strait of Gibraltar and heading straight back to the United States.

Official story for the Ford's problems? A “laundry room fire” that raged for over 30 hours in March, smoke damage that displaced 600 sailors from their racks, and the ship’s chronically cursed vacuum toilets that clog like clockwork, forcing expensive acid flushes just to keep the heads working.

But the timing is no coincidence. This sudden withdrawal comes exactly as Iranian sources tell Tasnim the whole U.S. “deal” narrative around Project Freedom is pure spin and not serious. Tehran sees the pause for exactly what it is: a retreat dressed up as diplomacy.

The truth is simpler and far more humiliating for the empire: the age of the supercarrier has gone the same way as the battleship. One well placed Iranian strike or even the credible threat of one and even the Navy’s newest, most expensive floating airfield has to turn tail and run.

The Ford is heading home. Iran is still standing tall in its own waters.

Natural consequences don’t care how many billions you spent on a ship that can no longer operate with shakedown impunity.


@TheIslanderNews

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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