© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dropping Like Flies - 'Vaccine' Induced Heart and Vascular Problems - Montage
Follow
0
Share
Report
46 views • January 04, 2022
They keep telling those that are asleep that this is rare yet many are happening across the world. Major upticks in heart conditions and Vascular problems bringing down not only athletes - these are only those captured on video. There are many more that are dying like a Mr Universe contestant found in his hotel room flat on his face collapsed and died a week after taking shots to go compete.
Today a report on Betty White's death says 'of natural causes', (using the parentheses), and continuing in the same sentence, 3 days after receiving her booster shot.
Wikipedia was recording these unusual in play collapses but so many were coming in they stopped recording them as it was clear the shots were the common denominator.
Similarly, the cases of miscarriage went up 8 fold the CDC stopped reporting these in Feb 2021. They just keep allowing these deaths to go by with a massive cloak of concealment covering them.
Today a report on Betty White's death says 'of natural causes', (using the parentheses), and continuing in the same sentence, 3 days after receiving her booster shot.
Wikipedia was recording these unusual in play collapses but so many were coming in they stopped recording them as it was clear the shots were the common denominator.
Similarly, the cases of miscarriage went up 8 fold the CDC stopped reporting these in Feb 2021. They just keep allowing these deaths to go by with a massive cloak of concealment covering them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.