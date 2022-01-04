Dropping Like Flies - 'Vaccine' Induced Heart and Vascular Problems - Montage

They keep telling those that are asleep that this is rare yet many are happening across the world. Major upticks in heart conditions and Vascular problems bringing down not only athletes - these are only those captured on video. There are many more that are dying like a Mr Universe contestant found in his hotel room flat on his face collapsed and died a week after taking shots to go compete.



Today a report on Betty White's death says 'of natural causes', (using the parentheses), and continuing in the same sentence, 3 days after receiving her booster shot.



Wikipedia was recording these unusual in play collapses but so many were coming in they stopped recording them as it was clear the shots were the common denominator.

Similarly, the cases of miscarriage went up 8 fold the CDC stopped reporting these in Feb 2021. They just keep allowing these deaths to go by with a massive cloak of concealment covering them.