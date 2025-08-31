Daniel’s Prophecies Are Today’s Headlines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are today’s headlines fulfilling ancient Bible prophecy? In this new teaching, Tom Stapleton shows how world events are aligning perfectly with key passages in Daniel 7, Daniel 8, and Daniel 11. From the eagle (United States), lion (England), bear (Russia), leopard (China), and the dreadful beast (European Union), to the UN goat and its notable horn, Tom connects breaking news involving Donald Trump, EU leaders, Zelensky, and Russia to the Bible’s most detailed end-time visions. You’ll discover how: --Daniel’s four beasts represent specific modern nations --The UN and US play a central role in the final events --Trump’s position mirrors Daniel 11:3 — “a mighty king who does according to his will” --The headlines confirm prophecy is unfolding right now If you’ve ever wondered how current global events fit into God’s prophetic timeline, this study will give you answers straight from Scripture. 📖 Key Texts: Daniel 7, Daniel 8, Daniel 11:3, Revelation 13