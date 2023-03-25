Move Over Moses... Time For Medusa And Madonna!

Move over Moses. New York City courthouse is now enshrined with a Medusa like idol in order to protest any law that goes against sacrificing innocent babies in the womb. Let Madonna to blaspheme her way back into the spotlight. 5:11 News with Chad Davidson at Good Fight Ministries popularity 19,614 views on Jan 27, 2023.

This video is about blasphemy and idol worship. After some in-house information Chad talks about the new statue at the New York City courthouse. The New York Times wrote an article about it saying this: Move over Moses and Zoroaster: Manhattan has a new female lawgiver. The artist Shahzia Sikander calls the eight foot sculpture she has placed atop a powerful New York appellate courthouse. Mirrored



