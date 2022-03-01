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Journalists on TV find it difficult to understand. When they Interview Journalists ON THE GROUND, they find it is the UKRAINIAN GOVT that BOMBARDS ITS PEOPLE!!! - 030122
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523 views • March 01, 2022
The horrors and not listened to stories of genocide in The Donbass area, Ukraine. Putin put his foot down and liberated them. But they are still being killed by Ukraine's, as of today, 2 more are dead.
I do not speak, nor can verify this. I had to go online and translate the words on description with this video. This is what, I got: Journalists on TV sets find it difficult to understand. But when they interview journalists ON THE GROUND, they find out that it is the UKRAINIAN government that BOMBARDS ITS PEOPLE!!! And the world supports this government!
https://t.me/donbassinsider/4510
I do not speak, nor can verify this. I had to go online and translate the words on description with this video. This is what, I got: Journalists on TV sets find it difficult to understand. But when they interview journalists ON THE GROUND, they find out that it is the UKRAINIAN government that BOMBARDS ITS PEOPLE!!! And the world supports this government!
https://t.me/donbassinsider/4510
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