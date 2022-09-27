Create New Account
Stew Peters Full Show 2 Teenage Boys MURDERED By Pfizer Shot
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 2 months ago

Stew Peters: La Quinta NEW FINDINGS Reveal Graphene Based Nanotubes, 2 Teenage Boys MURDERED By Pfizer Shot. Karen Kingston joins us today to discuss the DEFINITE PROOF that Graphine Nanotubes exist in the Pfizer vaccine. This tyranny needs to be STOPPED.
Two teenage boys died in their sleep recently after taking the jab. THIS IS NOT NORMAL. DeAnna Lorraine raises the alarm about the true epidemic that is causing Americans to die.
Hollywood actor and journalist Luke Coffee joins to expose how actors were implemented on J6. The Elites constructed the narrative surrounding J6 AGAINST AMERICANS!

