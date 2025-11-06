© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why did Maria Corina Machado receive the Nobel Peace Prize, and what are the implications? — RT's Rick Sanchez
She was the one who asked war criminal Netanyahu to destroy Venezuela through regime change.
Max Blumenthal, editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, reveals why her win benefits Trump and is bad news for Caracas.
Source @RT
Christ is KING!