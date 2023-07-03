Create New Account
Bloodshed of Innocents and the Concequences. When Blood Cries out from the ground what are the consequences and the remedy?
PastorRuth
Published Yesterday

A Queen who slaughtered her own grandchildren and the result of bloodshed, and the blood of innocents, both require God's judgment. Yet God, in his mercy, provides a way of escape.

Keywords
childrenbiblegodjesussacrificerepentancerighteousguiltbloodshedinnocents

