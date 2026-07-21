Israeli Food Pantry Provides Essential Supplies for Holocaust Survivors - Brian Slater

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Brian Slater was raised in a traditional but non-religious Jewish family in California. It wasn’t until God intervened in his life and rescued him out of the darkness of addiction that he began to embrace the true Messiah, Yeshua. Brian started helping others in the Los Angeles area who suffered from addiction issues, and as he served others, his heart for them grew. He felt called to move (aliyah) to Israel in 1996, and today, he is the CEO of Abundant Bread of Salvation, a food pantry that serves not only Holocaust survivors, but those suffering in Israel amid the volatile Middle East war. Every week, his ministry reaches approximately 400 people. Relying totally on volunteers, Abundant Bread of Salvation has been reaching “pre-believers” for more than 15 years, and seen many receive Yeshua as their personal Savior.
TAKEAWAYS
The Bible says that Jesus will bring the scattered back to Zion (Jeremiah 31:10)
The ‘Adopt-a-Holocaust’ Program provides help and services to elderly Holocaust survivors in Israel
Israel is a dangerous place right now amid the war, with many Israelis living under constant threat and poverty
70-80 percent of those whom the ministry reaches are “pre-believers” in hopes they will place their faith in the Messiah, Yeshua
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