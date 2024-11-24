🌧Gaza: Children trying to survive the coming winter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌧Children trying to survive the winter in Gaza.
🐻 Winter has descended upon Gaza, bringing with it a harsh and unforgiving reality. The people endure this season without the basic necessities of shelter and warmth, struggling to survive in the freezing cold. The toll is devastating, with countless individuals dying from starvation, trauma, direct attacks, and a lack of medicine. Now, freezing to death has also been added to this already tragic list.