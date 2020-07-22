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Sen. Cotton: Cancel culture 'very dangerous for open expression'
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10 views • July 22, 2020
The apparent ascendance of the 'cancel culture' is causing a backlash among main street Americans and conservatives on Capitol Hill. en. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told One America's John Hines that 'cancel culture' is very dangerous to open expression and the foundations of our democracy.
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